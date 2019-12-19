Elysian (ELY) Reaches Market Cap of $51,660.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $51,660.00 and approximately $983,519.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

