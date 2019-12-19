Emercoin Trading Up 90.2% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Emercoin has a market cap of $5.78 million and $18,598.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,879,460 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, xBTCe and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.