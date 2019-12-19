Emphy (EPY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Emphy has a market cap of $61,016.00 and $64.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Emphy has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00557241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008650 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

