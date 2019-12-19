Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$301,910.82 in Stock

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,219,279.20.

ENB traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.20. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of C$39.69 and a twelve month high of C$51.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 100.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.62.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

