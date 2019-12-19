EOSDT One Day Volume Reaches $118,651.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $118,651.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

