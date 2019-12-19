Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells 900 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.40, for a total value of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,976,868.60.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew Moor sold 3,400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$380,936.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.10, for a total value of C$148,330.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$337,080.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total value of C$67,260.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.94, for a total value of C$44,776.00.

TSE:EQB traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.29.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$127.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.4000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

