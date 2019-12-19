Eric M. Smolenski Sells 8,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

