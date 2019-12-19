Etherparty (FUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $505,674.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.85 million and $505,674.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, ACX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.