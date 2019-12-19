EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $173,127.00 and $98.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004728 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,586,538 coins and its circulating supply is 30,091,831 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

