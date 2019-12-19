EveryCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $43,612.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

