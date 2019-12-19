ExclusiveCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $807.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $323,396.00 and $807.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,813,996 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

