Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.96% of Extreme Networks worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 363.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.79 million, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.68. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

