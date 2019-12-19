Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.04.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,507,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,358,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $9,950,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,745,346 shares of company stock worth $509,874,502. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

