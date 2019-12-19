Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $19,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,812. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

