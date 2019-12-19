FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.80

News coverage about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FBRC remained flat at $$17.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55. FBR & Co has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.53.

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

