FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) vs. Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and FEC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.83 $54.61 million N/A N/A FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amplify Energy and FEC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.01%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% FEC Resources N/A -13.14% -12.80%

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

