Finablr PLC (LON:FIN) Insider Purchases £35,600 in Stock

Finablr PLC (LON:FIN) insider Michael Tomalin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

Michael Tomalin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Tomalin purchased 20,000 shares of Finablr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,355.96).

Shares of FIN traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 172.50 ($2.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,999 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.47. Finablr PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.60 ($2.88).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Finablr from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Finablr

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

