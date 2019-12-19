FirstBlood Achieves Market Cap of $6.93 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $3,329.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, Livecoin and OKEx. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

