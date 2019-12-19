FLO (FLO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,610.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. FLO has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $6,610.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066736 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

