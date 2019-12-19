Flowchain Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00027289 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $139,829.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.06515550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.