FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Cap of $296,263.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $296,263.00 and approximately $470.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.