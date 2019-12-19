FOAM (FOAM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,780.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $8,780.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,885,567 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.