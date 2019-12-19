Footballcoin (XFC) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Footballcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $40,939.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io.

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footballcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footballcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.