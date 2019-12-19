Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Reaches $989,020.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and DragonEX. Friendz has a market capitalization of $989,020.00 and $41,652.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,636,023 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

