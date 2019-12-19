FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $197.11 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00028314 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market cap of $197.11 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.06588183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024166 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,069,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,196,955 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

