FunFair (FUN) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. FunFair has a market cap of $21.47 million and $312,738.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

