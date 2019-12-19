Fusion (FSN) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $2.03 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000384 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,071.25 or 0.97951478 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

