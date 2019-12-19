FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Down 62.4% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $1,219.00 and $205.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 62.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00325452 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004091 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015085 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010139 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

