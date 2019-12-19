Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Futurepia has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. One Futurepia coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Futurepia has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $6,191.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Futurepia

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The official message board for Futurepia is medium.com/futurepia. Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io.

Buying and Selling Futurepia

Futurepia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

