G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.05% of G1 Therapeutics worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

