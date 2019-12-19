GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $463,686.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market cap of $463,686.00 and approximately $1,692.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

