Gas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Gas has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00013761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Cobinhood, Binance and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns, Poloniex, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, OKEx, Koinex, Bitinka, Coinnest, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

