Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Receives Media Impact Score of 3.00

Media headlines about Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Genesis Metals earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE GIS traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.31. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,270. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. Genesis Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.55.

Genesis Metals Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

