Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $703,113.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00555719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008893 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,666,799,741 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

