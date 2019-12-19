GlobalBoost-Y Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,546.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $237,690.00 and $2,546.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.01794792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.02598965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00554292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00662582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,701,653 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.