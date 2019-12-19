Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Acquires $322,500.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director James Monroe III bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 6th, James Monroe III bought 1,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, James Monroe III purchased 221,606 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $86,426.34.

On Friday, November 29th, James Monroe III purchased 2,871,541 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,900.99.

GSAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 6,379,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,580. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,338,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,747 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 693,145 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,909 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

