GMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. GMB has a market cap of $1.94 million and $198,125.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.06515550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

