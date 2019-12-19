GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.42% of GMS worth $28,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 115.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after buying an additional 428,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

