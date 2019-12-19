GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Capitalization Tops $21,046.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $21,046.00 and $10,460.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

