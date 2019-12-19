GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. GoldFund has a market cap of $102,754.00 and $973.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00048084 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003807 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,023,648 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

