Golem Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Golem has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Zebpay, Cryptopia and Liqui. Over the last week, Golem has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Gate.io, WazirX, Binance, OOOBTC, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Tidex, Tux Exchange, Braziliex, Poloniex, BitMart, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinbe, YoBit, Zebpay, OKEx, Bitbns, DragonEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, BitBay, Koinex, Huobi, ABCC, Ethfinex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.