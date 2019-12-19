Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDP. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

