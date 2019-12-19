Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its target price dropped by SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

GDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of GDP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

