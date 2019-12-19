Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $258,289.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Graft has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $258,289.00 and approximately $13,472.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00665924 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003665 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001816 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

