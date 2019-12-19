Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 2,925,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

