Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GNLN stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Greenlane has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Taney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 326,375 shares of company stock worth $1,181,791.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 718.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

