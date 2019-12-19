Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.91% of Groupon worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $202,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $153,976,000 after buying an additional 1,277,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $110,808,000 after acquiring an additional 723,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Groupon by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $66,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

