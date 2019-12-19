Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells $16,240.00 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $16,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $5,051,396.77.

On Monday, November 25th, Amirali Talasaz sold 11,390 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $913,364.10.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $103,935.40.

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

