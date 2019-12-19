Gulden 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,195.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $2,195.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, GuldenTrader and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00556066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 501,970,417 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Nocks. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.