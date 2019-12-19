Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.43% of Gulfport Energy worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 818.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 637,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

